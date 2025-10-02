WSJ: Ukraine will receive intelligence from the US for missile strikes deep into Russia

The US will provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range missile strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing American officials.

According to them, the US President Donald Trump recently authorized intelligence agencies and the Pentagon to assist Kyiv in carrying out strikes as his administration considers sending powerful weapons that could hit more targets in Russia.

The issue is the possibility of transferring “Tomahawk” and “Barracuda” missiles to Ukraine. However, media sources emphasize that a final decision has not yet been made.

The publication adds that although the US has long been helping Ukraine carry out drone and missile attacks, the exchange of intelligence will allow it to more effectively strike at oil refineries, pipelines, power plants and other Russian infrastructure facilities located far from the border with Ukraine.

In addition, the US officials are asking NATO allies to provide similar support.

American officials note that this is the first time that the Trump administration will help Ukraine launch long-range missile strikes on energy facilities located deep inside Russian territory.

“The increased intelligence sharing with Kyiv is the latest confirmation that Trump is deepening his support for Ukraine as his efforts to advance peace talks have stalled,” the WSJ said.

The US is waiting for written instructions from the White House before transmitting relevant information.

The US Vice President J.D. Vance recently confirmed that Washington is discussing the potential transfer of “Tomahawk” missiles to Ukraine, which Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly requested from Trump personally. However, the final decision remains with the US president.

On September 29, the US Presidentʼs Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg confirmed that Trump had authorized long-range strikes on targets on Russian territory.

