KIIS survey: 55% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, the level of trust has hardly changed after the protests

There is no sharp decline in the level of trust in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid the protests caused by the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of Minister of Defense.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Ukrainians were asked how much they trust or distrust Volodymyr Zelensky. 55% of respondents said they trust the president, and 40% said they do not. The last time KIIS conducted such a survey was in May, when 61% of respondents trusted him and 34% did not.

However, in May, people were also asked about their trust in other officials, besides the president.

Compared to the April poll, when 58% trusted and 36% did not trust Zelensky, analysts are now observing a decline in trust, but not a "collapse".

Ukrainians also maintain their position regarding holding elections in the near future — only 15% believe that elections should be held even before the end of hostilities. Another 23% believe that elections can be held after a ceasefire.

The survey was conducted from July 20 to August 3 using telephone interviews among 974 adult citizens living in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. The margin of error does not exceed 4.1%.

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests in various cities in Ukraine that are still ongoing.

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