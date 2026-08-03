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The US Ambassador to NATO: Agreement on joint production of “Patriot” missiles with Ukraine will not be concluded until winter

Author:
Khrystyna Pitsuriak
Date:

The US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that a deal to jointly produce “Patriot” interceptors is unlikely to be signed before the winter, but he said that negotiations are still ongoing.

He said this on Fox News.

Whitaker clarified that it is more important now to provide Ukraine with air defense means before winter. According to him, this can be done in two ways: either the allies should transfer the missiles they have in excess, or increase missile production at American factories.

The US Ambassador added that there are currently other opportunities for joint production with Ukraine and the EU, and work is also underway on some of these agreements.

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