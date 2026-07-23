Zelensky: Ukraine will produce missiles for “Patriot” together with the American company “Raytheon”

The American defense company “Raytheon” is ready to jointly produce interceptor missiles for

“Patriot” air defense systems with Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky after a meeting with the Raytheon team led by Vice President Joseph DeAntona.

"I am grateful for the companyʼs willingness to take our partnership to an even higher level, when Ukraine, together with ʼRaytheonʼ, will produce some of the most important air defense assets — interceptors for the ʼPatriotsʼ. President Trump and I talked about this in Ankara, itʼs time to move in this direction," Zelensky noted.

Also at the meeting with the “Raytheon” team, the President of Ukraine discussed other areas of partnership related to non-offensive military equipment.

"Our teams — at the government level and from the private sector — will be in contact to finalize everything," Zelensky added.