Belarus forms new airborne assault brigade near border with Ukraine

Belarus has begun forming a new airborne assault brigade, which will be based near Gomel — approximately 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

This was reported by the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus Alexander Ilyukevich.

According to the commander, one battalion has already been created in the country, and another is planned to be formed by the end of the year. Combat support, artillery, air defense, and reconnaissance units are also being recruited.

Ilyukevich also reported that military units and subdivisions have already been formed in Belarus, as well as officers have been appointed and the necessary number of other military personnel have been recruited for this brigade.

Threat from Belarus

On May 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Russians are continuing their attempts to drag Belarus into a war against Ukraine and are planning missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian "decision-making centers".

On May 18, Belarus began joint nuclear weapons exercises with Russia. It later emerged that Russia had moved nuclear munitions to Belarus as part of the exercises. Due to this, SBU reported increased inspections in northern Ukraine.

In late June, the then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky stated that Russia might try to launch an offensive against the Chernihiv region. According to him, the attack would most likely come from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, but the Russian General Staff was also considering an offensive through the territory of Belarus.

Recall that at the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian troops entered the territory of Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus. Missile strikes were also carried out from its territory on Ukrainian cities and villages.

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