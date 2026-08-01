Over the past 24 hours, July 31, the Russian army lost 1 470 soldiers and two air defense systems in the war in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

In particular, the Russian army lost four armored combat vehicles, 82 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, 16 ground robotic complexes, 1 838 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 463 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, as well as one unit of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

As of July 31, President Zelenskyy said that Russia had lost 1.6 million soldiers in the war against Ukraine, 700 000 of whom were killed. He also listed Ukrainian losses: about 50 000 dead and 400 000 wounded.

As of June 12, the BBC Russian Service, Mediazona and volunteers have identified 226 055 Russians killed in the war in Ukraine, with the total number likely reaching half a million. Among them are more than 200 servicemen who were just 18 years old.

At the same time, the head of the British intelligence service GCHQ Anne Kist-Butler reported on May 27 that almost 500 000 Russian soldiers had died in the war in Ukraine.

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