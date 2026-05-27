The head of the British intelligence service GCHQ Anne Kist-Butler reported that almost 500 000 Russian soldiers died in the war in Ukraine.

The Guardian writes about this.

For the first time, a senior British official has confirmed the countryʼs assessment of Russiaʼs losses in the war. She added that Putin is "retreating on the battlefield".

She said Russia was also increasing its hybrid activities against the UK and Europe, particularly in the maritime, cyber and critical infrastructure sectors. The UK was obstructing Russiaʼs attempts in this process.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia lost more than 1.3 million soldiers killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine. In the last 24 hours alone, Russian losses amounted to 1 000 soldiers.

Ukraine last updated its casualty statistics on February 4, 2026: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

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