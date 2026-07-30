President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Tymur Tkachenko as the new head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration (KRSA).

This is stated in Decree No. 676/2026, published on the website of the Office of the President.

Zelensky also relieved Ruslan Oliynyk of his duties as the temporary head of KRSA.

On July 16, the president dismissed Tkachenko from the post of head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA). Currently, the duties of the head of KCMA are temporarily performed by Tkachenkoʼs former first deputy Andriy Tkachev.

What is known about Tymur Tkachenko?

On July 22, the government approved Tkachenkoʼs candidacy for the position of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. In 2023-2024, he worked in the Kyiv City State Administration as director of the city improvement department and was head of the improvement control department.

In December 2024, Tkachenko headed KCMA. In office, he repeatedly had public disputes with the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Tkachenko also worked in the Cabinet of Ministers as Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine. In addition, in 2018-2019, he held the positions of Chief of Staff of the Holosiivsky and Darnytsky District State Administrations.

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