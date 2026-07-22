The government has approved the candidacy of Tymur Tkachenko for the position of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. What is known about him

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the candidacy of Tymur Tkachenko for the position of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration (KRSA). Previously, he headed the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Now the president must make this decision.

On July 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Tymur Tkachenko from the position of head of KCMA. Currently, the duties of the head of KCMA are temporarily performed by Tkachenkoʼs former first deputy Andriy Tkachev.

What is known about Tymur Tkachenko?

In 2023-2024, Tkachenko worked at the Kyiv City State Administration as Director of the Department of Urban Improvement and was Head of the Department of Urban Improvement Control.

Тимур Ткаченко / Facebook

In December 2024, Tkachenko headed KCMA. In office, he repeatedly had public disputes with the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.