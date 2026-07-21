Andriy Tkachov became the interim head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

Andriy Tkachov was appointed acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

The relevant order was published on the city government website.

Andriy Tkachov signed a document on the temporary performance of the duties of the head of the administration on July 16.

Prior to this appointment, the official worked as the first deputy to the former head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko.

Tkachov has experience in public administration and civil security. In particular, in 2015-2021 he was involved in police reform, and also worked in the State Transport Security Service, where he headed the State Control Department.

In 2022, Tkachov voluntarily joined the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

On July 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Tymur Tkachenko from the post of head of the KCMA. He had held this position since December 2024.

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