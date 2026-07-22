Poll: 72% of Ukrainians do not support Fedorovʼs dismissal, level of trust in him has increased to 65%

72% of Ukrainians do not support President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs decision to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov from the position of Defense Minister. Only 5% of Ukrainians supported his dismissal.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the sociological group "Rating", conducted on July 20-21.

17% said they didnʼt care, and 6% chose the option "difficult to answer". Ukrainians were also asked which politician they trust the most. Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Valery Zaluzhny is trusted by 70% of respondents; Fedorov — by 65%, and the head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov — by 62%. In fourth place is President Volodymyr Zelensky — this was said by 59% of Ukrainians.

At the same time, 55% of respondents supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 15% opposed it, and another 11% said that it was "difficult for them to answer".

The survey was conducted after Fedorovʼs release and at the beginning of large-scale protests in Kyiv and many other cities in Ukraine.