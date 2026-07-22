Ukraine to start producing British L119 howitzers

The British company BAE Systems will begin licensed production of 105-mm L119 howitzers directly in Ukraine. The corresponding agreement was signed at the Farnborough International Air Show.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

The license agreement means that the companyʼs Ukrainian partner will receive technical documentation and support for the production of the first prototype gun, after which production is planned to be scaled up.

According to the WSJ, the launch of howitzer production will be a test of Ukraineʼs ability to act as a production base for top-class foreign equipment.

What is known about the L119 howitzer?

The L119 is a 105mm lightweight towed howitzer designed for airborne and light infantry units. Its main advantage is its light weight, which allows the gun to be quickly transported by car, helicopter, or even dropped from an aircraft. This makes the L119 indispensable in dynamic warfare.

Main characteristics:

Caliber: 105 mm.

105 mm. Firing range: over 10 km with conventional shells, and some modifications — up to 19.5 km with active-reactive ammunition.

over with conventional shells, and some modifications — up to with active-reactive ammunition. Rate of fire: up to 6-8 rounds per minute for a short time.

up to 6-8 rounds per minute for a short time. Weight: about 1.9 tons, which is significantly less than 155 mm howitzers.

The L119 is primarily intended for infantry support. It is inferior to 155mm systems (such as the M777 or FH70) in range and power, but wins in mobility, speed of deployment, and ease of operation.

Ukraine received L119s from Western partners in 2022. They are used for fire support on the front line, especially where rapid movement and high mobility are important. In 2023, BAE Systems opened an office in Ukraine.

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