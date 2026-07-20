Ukrainian troops attacked three Russian tankers in the Black Sea

The defense forces attacked three tankers, a bridge, air defenses, and Russian UAV control points.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The tankers were attacked in the Black Sea. They were used to transport Russian oil, petroleum products, and fuel.

Also under attack was the railway bridge over the Kalmius River in the Donetsk region, through which the Russians transferred troops, equipment, and weapons.

The troops also attacked air defense, UAV control points in the Bryansk region and in the Donetsk region, and positions of Russian troops in the Donetsk region.

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