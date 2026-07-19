The 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade has appointed a new commander to replace Luchanov, who is suspected of murdering the Moseychuk brothers

The 155th separate mechanized brigade has appointed a new commander to replace Stanislav Luchanov, who is suspected of the murder of the Moseychuk brothers in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the brigade itself.

The new brigade commander was Andriy Kroka, who had previously been Luchanovʼs deputy.

"I believe that together we will restore the glorious name of the 155th separate mechanized brigade," Kroka said during the ceremony.

What preceded

On July 11, hromadske journalists found out that on the night of June 28, seven people broke into the yard of two brothers in the Kyiv region and took them away in an unknown direction.

According to Babelʼs sources, these are residents of the village of Kalynivka, Bila Tserkva district, who were taken to Dnipropetrovsk region by fighters of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade and killed there. During the investigation, law enforcement officers exhumed two bodies, which were previously believed to belong to the deceased.

Babelʼs sources said that the crime could have been related to the fact that the brigade commanderʼs wife was allegedly insulted. After that, he ordered his subordinates to punish the culprits. Later, the police officially confirmed this version.

The Operational Command "North" reported that the persons involved in the case were suspended from their duties, and Brigadier General Luchanov was being sought. Subsequently, suspicions were announced for all those involved, and eight of them have already been sent to custody for 60 days.

Luchanov was detained on July 13, and on July 14 he was sent to custody for two months without bail. On July 17, at a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada, representatives of the brigade said that on the date of the murder, Luchanov had sent seven suspected soldiers to the Rivne region. Representatives of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade do not know why the fighters were actually in the Kyiv region.

It should be noted that Stanislav Luchanov led the 155th separate mechanized brigade in February 2026. Before that, he was the chief of staff of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya", about the torture and murders in which Babel recently conducted a major investigation.