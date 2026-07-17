Soldiers of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade, suspected of the murder of the Moseychuk brothers in the Kyiv region, were sent to the Rivne region on those dates

Seven soldiers of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade, suspected of the murder of the Moseychuk brothers in the Kyiv region, were sent to the Rivne region during the period when the murder occurred.

Representatives of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade spoke about this during the broadcast of the meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada.

Moreover, four suspects were sent by verbal order to Kostopil from June 25 to 28, and three from June 25 to 29. There was a permanent deployment point of the brigade there. The military was supposed to search for those who were AWOL. At the same time, the investigation by hromadske journalists shows that the Moseychuksʼ yard was broken into on June 28.

The brigade representatives do not know why the suspected soldiers were actually in the Kyiv region. Although the soldiers should have reported that they arrived at the Kostopil checkpoint within the day, otherwise it would be a violation.

Interestingly, the arrested former brigade commander Stanislav Luchanov stated in court that he did not give any orders because he was on vacation.

Brigade representatives also said that when the Military Law Enforcement Service (MLS) learned on July 6 that the brothers had been kidnapped, Luchanov denied his involvement. However, during an inspection at the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade, it became known that his subordinate Dolganenko was involved.

Dolganenko himself admitted to committing the crime and showed where the bodies were buried on July 9. The same day, the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade handed him over to the police, brigade representatives said.

What preceded

On July 11, hromadske journalists found out that on the night of June 28, seven people broke into the yard of two brothers in the Kyiv region and took them away in an unknown direction.

According to Babelʼs sources, these are residents of the village of Kalynivka, Bila Tserkva district, who were taken to Dnipropetrovsk region by fighters of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade and killed there. During the investigation, law enforcement officers exhumed two bodies, which were previously believed to belong to the deceased.

Babelʼs sources said that the crime could have been related to the fact that the brigade commanderʼs wife was allegedly insulted. After that, he ordered his subordinates to punish the culprits. Later, the police officially confirmed this version.

The OC "North" reported that the persons involved in the case were suspended from their duties, and Brigadier General Luchanov was being sought. Subsequently, suspicions were announced for all those involved, and eight of them have already been sent to custody for 60 days.

Luchanov was detained on July 13, and on July 14 he was sent to custody for two months without bail.

It should be noted that Stanislav Luchanov led the 155th separate mechanized brigade in February 2026. Before that, he was the chief of staff of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya", about the torture and murders in which "Babel" recently conducted a major investigation.