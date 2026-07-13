Brigade Commander of Brigade 155 Luchanov was detained. He and his subordinates are suspected of the murder of two brothers in the Kyiv region

The commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade Stanislav Luchanov, who is suspected of kidnapping and killing civilians in the Kyiv region, has been detained. He has been wanted since July 11.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky after the report of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

In total, according to the president, 10 people suspected of the crime have already been detained. These are Luchanov himself, who left the military unit on July 11 and was wanted, and nine soldiers from his brigade.

Zelensky called the murder of the Moseychuk brothers from Kyiv region a "terrible tragedy" and promised that all those responsible for it would be brought to justice.

"Everything they [the military 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade] did will be thoroughly investigated. This is a matter that concerns more than one community and not just the Kyiv region. Establishing the full truth and bringing all those responsible to justice is the need of the entire country. And so it will be," Zelensky stressed.

He also said that the head of the Kyiv region, together with the chief of the regional police, communicated with the Kalynivka community, and added: "Everything that was promised to people during this communication must be implemented in full."

What preceded

On July 11, hromadske journalists found out that on the night of June 28, seven people broke into the yard of two brothers in the Kyiv region and took them away in an unknown direction.

According to Babelʼs sources, these are residents of the village of Kalynivka, Bila Tserkva district, who were taken to Dnipropetrovsk region by fighters of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade and killed there. During the investigation, law enforcement officers exhumed two bodies, which were previously believed to belong to the deceased.

Babelʼs sources said that the crime could have been related to the fact that the brigade commanderʼs wife was allegedly insulted. After that, he ordered his subordinates to punish the perpetrators.

The Operational Command (OC) "North" reported that the persons involved in the case were suspended from their duties, and Brigadier General Luchanov was being sought. Subsequently, suspicions were announced for all those involved, and eight of them have already been sent to custody for 60 days.

It should be noted that Stanislav Luchanov led the 155th separate mechanized brigade in February 2026. Before that, he was the chief of staff of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya", about the torture and murders in which Babel recently conducted a major investigation.