Former commander of 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade suspected of kidnapping and killing two civilians. Other suspects detained

Soldiers of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade have been charged with the kidnapping and murder of two civilians in the Kyiv region. Among them is the former brigade commander Stanislav Luchanov.

This was reported by the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They note that, on the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, together with the Internal Security Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Police, a series of detentions were carried out in several regions of Ukraine and evidence was collected.

"The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes the principle of the inevitability of punishment, regardless of the position or military rank of the person," the law enforcement service added.

The General Staff also confirmed that they are currently establishing the whereabouts of the former commander of the 155th Brigade, who left the military unit without permission.

Other figures in the case of the kidnapping and murder of civilians have been suspended from duty, and the circumstances of the crime are being investigated by law enforcement. The General Staff confirmed full cooperation with law enforcement agencies at all stages of the investigation.

"If the investigation proves guilt, they will be held accountable for each crime committed, regardless of the position or previous merits of the individuals involved. If the guilt of officials is established in court, the General Staff will take response measures provided for by law. We emphasize intolerance to any unlawful manifestations among personnel that contradict the law," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

What preceded

Today, hromadske, citing its own sources, wrote that on the night of June 27-28, seven people in the Kyiv region took two brothers to an unknown destination. According to Babelʼs sources, these are residents of the village of Kalynivka, Bila Tserkva district, who were taken to Dnipropetrovsk region by fighters of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade.

Two sources of Babel confirmed that they were killed there. Law enforcement officers exhumed two bodies, which are previously believed to belong to the deceased. The case is being investigated under articles of intentional murder and kidnapping. Among the nine detainees is the commander of the 155th brigade battalion Oleksiy Dolholenko.

The OC "North" reported that the brigade commander Stanislav Luchanov left his duty station without permission. He is currently being sought.

Babelʼs sources said that the crime could have been related to the fact that the brigade commanderʼs wife was allegedly insulted by unidentified individuals. After that, he ordered eight of his subordinates to punish the culprits — then they kidnapped the men and killed them.

Luchanov led the 155th separate mechanized brigade in February 2026. Before that, he was the chief of staff of the 425th assault regiment "Skelya", about the torture and murders in which Babel recently conducted a major investigation.