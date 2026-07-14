The court remanded in custody former commander of the 155th brigade Luchanov suspected of kidnapping and murdering two residents of the Kyiv region

A preventive measure was chosen for Stanislav Luchanov, the former commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade. He will be sent to custody for two months without the possibility of posting bail.

This became known from the broadcast of the court hearing.

Luchanov and nine of his subordinates are suspected of kidnapping and killing two Moseychuk brothers from Kyiv region. They were taken to Dnipropetrovsk region and killed there. Babelʼs sources said that the crime could have been related to the fact that the brigade commanderʼs wife was insulted. After that, he ordered his subordinates to punish the guilty.

On July 13, Luchanov was detained, he had left the military unit on July 11 and was wanted. Nine other people suspected of the crime were also detained: eight of them have already been sent to custody for 60 days.

Stanislav Luchanov led the 155th separate mechanized brigade in February 2026. Before that, he was the chief of staff of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya", about the torture and murders in which Babel recently conducted a major investigation.

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