Former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka will work at the Ukrainian mission to the EU in Brussels — he will combine this work with the function of trade representative of Kyiv.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Zelensky, now it is necessary to go through the already open negotiation clusters on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and work on opening new clusters. Government officials and the team of the Presidentʼs Office will help Kachka in this.

Prior to that, Kachka served as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. He also served as Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture (Trade Representative of Ukraine) in 2019. He also worked at the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Ministry of Justice.

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko from her post. After that, all the ministers left with her. On July 17, 289 MPs voted to appoint Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister; he was sworn in the same day.

Later, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the ministers of Prime Minister Koretskyʼs new government. Vsevolod Chentsov took the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. The duck was not on the new list of ministers.

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