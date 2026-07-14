UAE Ministry of Defense: Two Ukrainians injured in Iranʼs attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

Two Ukrainians were injured as a result of Iranʼs attack on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on July 14.

This was reported by the UAE Ministry of Defense.

They say that their tankers Mombasa and Al Bahia were attacked by Iranian missiles in the southern part of the strait, in the territorial waters of Oman.

The attack killed an Indian crew member of the Mombasa tanker. Eight other people were injured, six Indians and two Ukrainians.

The UAE condemned the attack and called it "a serious violation and clear violation of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region".

"The UAE reserves the full right to respond to this escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents in a manner that ensures its sovereignty, security and stability, as well as to protect its national interests," the countryʼs Ministry of Defense added.

On Tuesday, July 14, Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that two "violating vessels" were damaged and disabled in the Strait of Hormuz after they ignored warnings, turned off navigation systems and attempted to cross the strait. The IRGC statement did not specify whether these were the same vessels that the UAE Ministry of Defense had reported.

What preceded

The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil exports, has remained closed since the start of the war between the United States and Iran in late February. It reopened on June 18, when the sides agreed to a 60-day ceasefire. The United States then lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports.