The Vetkhovna Rada received a statement on the resignation of Prime Minister Svyrydenko

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a resignation letter from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. It will be considered in the near future.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Council Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Svyrydenkoʼs resignation was reported yesterday. President Volodymyr Zelensky said she would "lead a new direction in relations with a key partner" and reported that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed.

Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed on social media that she is leaving the post of Prime Minister. She stated that she is grateful to the President for his trust and high assessment of the work of her team and is proud that she had the honor of leading the Cabinet of Ministers during the most difficult period in the modern history of Ukraine.

After the meeting with Svyrydenko, Zelensky held meetings with Naftogaz Chairman Serhiy Koretsky, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and the First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

On July 16, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the entire government. On July 17, Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed Prime Minister, after which a new government was formed.

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