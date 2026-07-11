Three more participants in the conflict with the military of TRC in Lviv were sent to custody

A court in Lviv has arrested three more men suspected of attacking military personnel during a conflict between TRC and a group of civilians on the night of July 9.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

They were remanded in custody without bail. According to the investigation, two of them — men aged 21 and 28 — organized and incited others to commit illegal acts in Sykhiv. In addition, they participated in damaging a military TRC vehicle — blocking its movement, jumping on it and overturning it.

Another defendant, a 45-year-old man from Lviv, according to the investigation, provoked a conflict with a serviceman of TRC, tried to tear off his uniform and verbally abused him.

All three are suspected of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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What is known about the incident?

On July 8, in Lviv, military personnel of TRC stopped a man on Chervona Kalyna Street, checked his documents, and found out that he had violated the rules of military registration. The man was sent to MMC.

At that time, another alert group remained in place — a conflict broke out between it and a group of civilians. During it, people surrounded the military TRC and overturned their car. The crowd shouted "Shame". Local Telegram channels wrote that the protesters had punctured the tires and removed the bumper of the car.

On July 9, one of the men who participated in the clashes was detained. He is 23-year-old Oleh Havrilov. According to the investigation, he ran up to a police officer and hit him in the face — he received fatal injuries and a concussion. Then the man sprayed gas from a canister at another law enforcement officer, which caused him to be burned. The next day, the court sent him to custody.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers detained four more "most active" participants in the conflict with the military of TRC in Lviv.

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