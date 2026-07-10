Law enforcement officers detained four more “most active” participants in the conflict with the military of the TRC in Lviv

Law enforcement officers have detained four more men suspected of attacking military personnel during a conflict between the TRC and a group of civilians in Lviv that occurred on the evening of July 8.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Among those detained are a 21-year-old and a 45-year-old Lviv resident, the latter of whom began to scratch and insult a TRC serviceman, and then tried to tear off his military uniform. Two more detainees are 28-year-old servicemen, one of whom left the military unit without permission.

SBU writes that the men were the most active participants in the conflict: they blocked the movement of the service car of the TRC servicemen, jumped on it and damaged it. They are being charged with obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and unauthorized abandonment of the unit.

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What is known about the incident?

On July 8, in Lviv, military personnel of TRC stopped a man on Chervona Kalyna Street, checked his documents, and found out that he had violated the rules of military registration. The man was sent to MMC.

At that time, another alert group remained in place — a conflict broke out between it and a group of civilians. During it, people surrounded the military TRC and overturned their car. The crowd shouted "Shame". Local Telegram channels wrote that the protesters had punctured the tires and removed the bumper of the car.

On July 9, one of the men who participated in the clashes was detained. He is 23-year-old Oleh Havrylov. According to the investigation, he ran up to a police officer and hit him in the face — he received fatal injuries and a concussion. Then the man sprayed gas from a canister at another law enforcement officer, which caused him to be burned. On July 10, the court sent him to custody.

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