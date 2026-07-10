Court sentences suspect in attack on police officers during conflict in Lviv to 60 days in custody

The court sentenced Oleh Havrylov, who is suspected of attacking police officers during a conflict between the TRC military and a group of civilians in Lviv, which occurred on the evening of July 8, to 60 days of arrest.

This is what Suspilne Lviv writes about.

According to the investigation, during the fight, the suspect ran up to the police officer and hit him in the face, causing fatal injuries and a concussion. Then, according to prosecutors, the man sprayed gas from a canister at another law enforcement officer, causing him to be burned.

Суспільне Львів / Ольга Іващук

The investigation also established that Havrylov is in AWOL. The man is suspected of hooliganism committed with a previously prepared object (gas canister) and intentional harm to two police officers.

A 23-year-old Lviv resident was detained yesterday evening. At the time, investigators claimed that he was among a group of people who damaged a military TRC vehicle. Police officers were injured during the conflict.

What is known about the incident?

The Lviv TRC says that it all started when the military stopped a man on Chervona Kalyna Street, checked his documents, and found out that he had violated the rules of military registration. The man was sent to MMC.

At that time, another alert group remained in place — and it was with them that the conflict occurred. During it, people surrounded the military TRC and overturned their car. The crowd shouted “Shame”. Local Telegram channels wrote that the protesters had punctured the tires and removed the bumper of the car.

Officials later began to respond to the situation. Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova placed responsibility for the conflict on the government, military-political leadership, and local self-government, “who for so many years have been unable to find a balance between the needs of the economy and the needs of the army”. According to her, a complete review of the principles of reservation is needed, which should be the starting point for mobilization reform.

At the same time, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi called the situation shameful: "We can discuss the work of state institutions. But preventing the military from performing their duties, destroying property, or taking the law into our own hands is unacceptable."

The head of the Presidential Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov said that he was waiting for a reaction from law enforcement agencies.

"If you tear off your clothes and beat a soldier of your army today, think about who will protect you tomorrow from the enemy army, which will also beat and tear off your clothes, but from you," he wrote.

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