Law enforcement officers detained a man who attacked police officers during clashes in Lviv

Law enforcement officers detained a man who attacked police officers on July 8 during a conflict in Lviv between the military of TRC and a group of civilians.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the investigation, the 23-year-old Lviv resident was among a group of people who on July 8 on Chervona Kalyna Avenue first blocked a military TRC vehicle, then damaged and overturned it. Then a group of civilians attacked the police officers, and one of them attacked the deputy chief of one of the Lviv district police departments. As a result, the police officer was injured.

The man is wanted for suspicion of violence against a police officer and hooliganism in the context of the case of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The participants in the attack face up to 8 years in prison.

What is known about the incident?

The Lviv TRC says that it all started when the military stopped a man on Chervona Kalyna Street, checked his documents, and found out that he had violated the rules of military registration. The man was sent to MMC.

At that time, another alert group remained in place — and it was with them that the conflict occurred. During it, people surrounded the military TRC and overturned their car. The crowd shouted “Shame” .Local Telegram channels wrote that the protesters had punctured the tires and removed the bumper of the car.

Later, officials began to react to this situation. Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova placed responsibility for the conflict on the government, military-political leadership, and local self-government, “who for so many years have been unable to find a balance between the needs of the economy and the needs of the army”. According to her, a complete revision of the reservation principles is needed, which should be the starting point for mobilization reform.

At the same time, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi called the situation shameful: "We can discuss the work of state institutions. But preventing the military from performing their duties, destroying property, or taking the law into our own hands is unacceptable."

The head of the Presidential Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov said that he was waiting for a reaction from law enforcement agencies.

"If you tear off your clothes and beat a soldier of your army today, think about who will protect you tomorrow from the enemy army, which will also beat and tear off your clothes, but from you," he wrote.

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