A policeman was injured during a conflict in Lviv involving TRC soldiers and a group of civilians

During the conflict in Lviv on the evening of July 8, when a group of people surrounded the military TRC and overturned their car, a police officer was injured.

This is reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the National Police.

The incident occurred on Chervona Kalyna Avenue. Police arrived at the scene to calm a crowd of people (about 200 people) who overturned a vehicle belonging to the Sykhiv District TRC military unit.

Then one of the group of people attacked the deputy chief of one of the district police departments in Lviv. As a result, the policeman received injuries to his body and head. The attacker was identified.

Law enforcement officers opened two cases — obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and violence against a police officer.

What is known about the incident?

The Lviv TRC says that it all started when the military stopped a man on Chervona Kalyna Street, checked his documents, and found out that he had violated the rules of military registration. He was sent to MMC.

At that time, another alert group remained in place — and it was with them that the conflict occurred. During it, people surrounded the military TRC and overturned their car. The crowd shouted "Shame". Local Telegram channels wrote that the protesters punctured the tires and removed the bumper of the car.

Later, officials began to react to this situation. Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova placed responsibility for the conflict on the government, military-political leadership, and local self-government, “who for so many years have not been able to find a balance between the needs of the economy and the needs of the army”. According to her, a complete revision of the reservation principles is needed, which should be the starting point for mobilization reform.

At the same time, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi called the situation shameful: "We can discuss the work of state institutions. But preventing the military from performing their duties, destroying property, or taking the law into their own hands is unacceptable."

The head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov said that he was waiting for a reaction from law enforcement agencies.

"If you tear off your clothes and beat a soldier of your army today, think about who will protect you tomorrow from the enemy army, which will also beat and tear off your clothes, but from you," he wrote.

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