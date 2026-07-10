Operation “Midas”. NABU and SAPO declare new suspicion against former Energoatom employee, known as Tenor

The anti-corruption authorities have reported a new suspicion against the former executive director of physical protection and security of “Energoatom”. According to the materials of the “Midas” case on corruption in the energy sector, this is Dmytro Basov, aka "Tenor".
This is reported by NABU and SAPO.
According to the investigation, during 2023-2025, Tenor legalized more than UAH 30 million through a criminal scheme known as "Shlagbaum".
With this money, he purchased two luxury Mercedes-Benz cars worth over UAH 8 million, luxury real estate in Ukraine and on the Indonesian island of Bali worth over UAH 19 million, as well as other expensive assets.
To hide the origin of the funds, Basov used cryptocurrency and registered the property in the name of a loved one.
He is charged with legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
What is known about the “Midas” case?
On November 10, 2025, NABU reported on a large-scale "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector. According to the investigation, participants in the scheme forced “Energoatom” counterparties to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products supplied or deprivation of supplier status.
In addition to Basov, suspicions were then raised against businessmen Tymur Mindich ("Carlson") and Oleksandr Zukerman ("Sugarman"), former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk ("Rocket"), and "employees" of the back office for money laundering: Ihor Fursenko ("Rioshyk"), Lesya Ustymenko, and Lyudmila Zorina.
The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, who at that time held the position of Herman Halushchenko. The investigation claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was suspected of illegal enrichment and sent to custody for two months.
Bail was posted for all those involved and they were released from pre-trial detention (except for Mindich and Zukerman, because they are currently abroad).
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