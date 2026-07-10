Operation “Midas”. NABU and SAPO declare new suspicion against former Energoatom employee, known as Tenor

The anti-corruption authorities have reported a new suspicion against the former executive director of physical protection and security of “Energoatom”. According to the materials of the “Midas” case on corruption in the energy sector, this is Dmytro Basov, aka "Tenor".

This is reported by NABU and SAPO.

According to the investigation, during 2023-2025, Tenor legalized more than UAH 30 million through a criminal scheme known as "Shlagbaum".

With this money, he purchased two luxury Mercedes-Benz cars worth over UAH 8 million, luxury real estate in Ukraine and on the Indonesian island of Bali worth over UAH 19 million, as well as other expensive assets.

To hide the origin of the funds, Basov used cryptocurrency and registered the property in the name of a loved one.

He is charged with legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).