The Supreme Court refuses to lift sanctions against Poroshenko

The Supreme Court refused to lift sanctions against European Solidarity leader Petro Poroshenko.

This became known from the broadcast of the meeting.

Poroshenko may appeal to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court. Poroshenkoʼs lawyer Illya Novikov says they will appeal the decision.

According to Novikov, the documents that served as the basis for the sanctions were falsified. He also claims that the court is being pressured by SBU employees, and promised to contact the Serviceʼs leadership about this.

Why were sanctions imposed against Poroshenko?

Sanctions against the fifth president were imposed in February 2025. These restrictions meant that he should be deprived of state awards, assets should be frozen, trade transactions should be restricted, and land acquisition should be prohibited. The sanctions also required Poroshenko to terminate deals, particularly in the security and defense sectors. These sanctions are indefinite.

Poroshenko himself called the decision to impose sanctions against him "unconstitutional" and "politically motivated".

SBU later stated that the sanctions were imposed due to threats to Ukraineʼs national security. They recalled that Poroshenko had previously been suspected of treason in the case of coal supplies from the occupied Donetsk region.

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