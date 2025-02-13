SBU explained why sanctions were imposed against Poroshenko, Medvedchuk and Kolomoiskyi

Sanctions against Petro Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Viktor Medvedchuk, Kostyantyn Zhevaho, and Hennadii Boholyubov were imposed due to threats to Ukraineʼs state security.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

SBU claims that these sanctioned politicians and businessmen pose a threat to the state security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as create obstacles to the countryʼs "sustainable economic development".

They added that most of the people subject to sanctions are already involved in criminal proceedings.

In particular, Poroshenko and Medvedchuk were previously charged with high treason, aiding a terrorist organization, and other articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the investigation, during his presidency, Petro Poroshenko made Ukraine dependent on Russia and the Russian-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk militants for energy.

Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi has been under arrest since September 2023 on suspicion of fraud. In May 2024, he was accused of organizing a contract killing.

Kostyantyn Zhevaho is being investigated in connection with the bankruptcy of the Finance and Credit Bank — he was detained in France in December 2022, but was later released on bail. Kostyantyn Boholyubov is suspected of illegally crossing the border.

The sanctions imposed on the above-mentioned officials on February 13 are in effect indefinitely. Babel reported on what they are now prohibited from doing.

