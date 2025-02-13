Zelensky imposed sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoiskyi and Medvedchuk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against Ukrainian businessmen and MPs. Among them are Petro Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and Viktor Medvedchuk.

This is stated in the relevant decree No. 81/2025.

Sanctions were also imposed against Konstantin Zhevaho, a former MP and owner of the Finance and Credit bank. His year of birth is 1974. At the same time, the decree states that sanctions are being imposed against Konstantin Zhevaho, born in 1957 and against Hennadii Boholyubov, a Ukrainian billionaire and co-founder of “PrivatBank”.

The sanctions include the deprivation of state awards, the freezing of assets, restrictions on trade transactions, and a ban on the acquisition of land. Also, people against whom sanctions have been imposed must stop dealings, including in the security and defense sectors. These sanctions are indefinite.

Petro Poroshenko called the decision to impose sanctions against him “unconstitutional” and “politically motivated”. He said that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s entire team, the Cabinet of Ministers, and members of the National Security and Defense Council were allegedly involved in this.

Against the backdrop of this decision, deputies of the "European Solidarity" party blocked the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada and came out with posters demanding to stop "political repressions".

Former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who left for Russia as part of an exchange in September 2022, is accused of high treason in Ukraine. Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has been under arrest since September 2023 on suspicion of fraud. In May 2024, he was accused of organizing a contract killing.

Kostyantyn Zhevaho is being investigated in connection with the bankruptcy of the Finance and Credit Bank — he was detained in France in December 2022, but was later released on bail. Kostyantyn Boholyubov is suspected of illegally crossing the border.

