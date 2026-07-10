UN: June was one of the deadliest months for civilians in Ukraine

In June, Russian strikes in Ukraine killed at least 265 civilians and injured 1,816, one of the highest monthly casualty figures since the start of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding Rosemary DiCarlo, Reuters reports.
The record number of casualties was recorded in May — then 274 civilians were killed and 1,763 were injured.
Overall, the UN has confirmed that at least 16,402 civilians have been killed since the start of the full-scale war, including 802 children. 48 428 people have been injured. At the same time, the organization emphasizes that the real number of victims is likely much higher.
- In March, the number of civilian deaths and injuries in Ukraine rose sharply, by almost 49% compared to February. At least 211 people were killed and another 1 206 were injured.
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