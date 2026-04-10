In March, the number of civilian deaths and injuries in Ukraine increased by 49% compared to February

In March, the number of civilian deaths and injuries in Ukraine rose sharply, by almost 49% compared to February. At least 211 people were killed and another 1 206 were injured.

This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

Short-range drone attacks caused the most deaths in March, killing 66 people — more than any other type of weapon.

The UN notes that such attacks are becoming more frequent. In 2025, the number of victims from them more than doubled compared to 2024 — 580 deaths compared to 226.

There were also significantly more wounded — 3 295 vs 1 528. In March of this year, the figures increased again — by approximately 70% compared to March 2025.

Civilian casualties in March were recorded in 19 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv, with 97% of all cases occurring in government-controlled territory.

The situation is not improving in April. In the first nine days of the month, at least 46 civilians were killed and another 343 were injured.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, at least 15 578 civilians have been killed since the start of the full-scale war, including 784 children. Another 43 352 people have been injured, including 2 668 children.

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