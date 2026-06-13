In May, Ukraine recorded the highest number of civilian casualties from Russian attacks since 2022

In May, at least 274 civilians were killed and another 1,763 injured in Ukraine from Russian attacks — the highest number since April 2022.

This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission.

The UN links this to Russian strikes on cities. In particular, on May 5, an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia killed 12 people and injured 42 more. And on May 14, a missile hit a residential building in Kyiv, killing 24 people.

In frontline areas, short-range drone attacks have caused the most casualties. In May, at least 64 civilians were killed and 539 injured in such strikes, a record for this type of weapon since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Thus, in Kherson in May, 14 civilians were killed and 221 people were injured by drones. Of these, six of the dead and 132 injured were victims of short-range drone attacks.

The UN said that the number of civilian casualties traditionally increases in the spring and summer, but this year the figures significantly exceed the level of previous years.

In March, the number of civilian deaths and injuries in Ukraine rose sharply, by almost 49% compared to February. At least 211 people were killed and another 1 206 were injured.

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