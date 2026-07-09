Ukraine and Poland have resumed dialogue on the transfer of MiG-29s

Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Ukraine has returned to the dialogue on the transfer of MiG-29 fighters.

PAP writes about this.

According to him, negotiations are currently underway on the transfer of fighter jets in exchange for Ukrainian technological experience in the field of drones.

In late June, Kosiniak-Kamysh said he had offered Ukraine “MiGs in exchange for drones”. However, Kyiv refused to share the technology at the time, so Warsaw decided not to transfer the fighters.

After that, in early July, Poland reported that it would retire the fighters that were planned to be transferred to Ukraine. At the time, it explained that the fighters were reaching the end of their service life (the Polish Air Force has been using them since 1989), and no further modernization of the aircraft was planned.

What preceded

In December 2025, Poland began talking about transferring MiGs to Ukraine. Zelenskyy then noted that Ukraine needed MiG-29 aircraft, because Ukrainian pilots already had experience flying them and “the issue is not a shortage of aircraft, but a shortage of pilots”.

The Polish General Staff noted that these aircraft would be decommissioned and replaced with F-16 and FA-50 fighters. On December 14, Poland’s Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said that this involved 6–8 aircraft out of 14 available in Poland.

In February 2026, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported a new, 48th aid package for Ukraine. It included MiG-29 fighter jets.

Polandʼs Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski stated on June 17 that Ukraine is not interested in receiving MiG-29s from the country. He said that Kyiv wants to receive aircraft that are adapted to modern combat conditions, and Warsaw is not ready for such expenses.

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