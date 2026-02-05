Poland reported a new €200 million aid package for Ukraine and is ready to transfer MiG-29s

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported a new, 48th aid package for Ukraine. It will mainly include armored vehicles.

He stated this at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He confirmed that Poland has MiG-29 fighters at its disposal and is ready to transfer them to Ukraine if necessary.

"We talked about a mutual exchange. Ukraine is ready for this. We are talking about Ukrainian drones, because we want to build effective anti-drone defense in Poland," the prime minister added.

The leaders also signed a letter of intent for joint production in the defense-industrial complex. This includes the joint production of drones and other weapons, which will use the unique Ukrainian experience of modern warfare.

Poland said about the MiG-29s for Ukraine back in December last year. Zelensky then noted that Ukraine needs MiG-29s, because Ukrainian pilots already have experience flying them and “the issue is not a shortage of aircraft, but a shortage of pilots”. Retraining for the F-16 takes years and temporarily removes experienced pilots from the battlefield.

The Polish General Staff noted that these aircraft will be decommissioned and replaced with F-16 and FA-50 fighters. Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk said on December 14 that this concerns 6-8 aircraft out of 14 available in Poland.

