Poland is ready to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine in exchange for other technologies.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said this at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Nawrocki stated that this decision does not contradict Polish policy. It will be finally approved after certain formalities are resolved.

"After an unnecessary and incomprehensible public storm around this issue — unfortunately, public opinion was somewhat misinformed on this matter […] — we are looking for a symmetrical and strategic partnership. This exchange of MiGs for anti-drone systems does not contradict our policy," said Nawrocki.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine needs MiG-29 aircraft, because Ukrainian pilots already have experience flying them and “the issue is not a shortage of aircraft, but a shortage of pilots”. Retraining for the F-16 takes years and temporarily removes experienced pilots from the battlefield.

The Polish General Staff noted that these aircraft will be decommissioned and replaced with F-16 and FA-50 fighters. However, a final decision has not yet been made.

Nawrocki and Zelensky did not specify the number of aircraft that Ukraine may receive. However, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on December 14 that it was about 6-8 aircraft out of the 14 available in Poland.

