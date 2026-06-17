Poland explained why it has not yet transferred MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine — they say Ukraine is “not interested”

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Pawel Zalewski stated that Ukraine is not interested in receiving MiG-29 fighters from the country.
He reported this in an interview with RMF24.
According to him, Poland is delaying the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine because Kyiv wants to receive aircraft that are adapted to modern combat conditions, and Warsaw, in turn, is not ready for such expenses.
“The second reason is that the transfer was supposed to be mutual — and today we are discussing cooperation in the field of drone technology. These negotiations are not yet completed. This is more of an industry issue, not a Ministry of Defense issue. I would not look for any serious problems here,” Zalewsky said.
Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on June 14 that negotiations between Warsaw and Kyiv on the transfer of MiG-29 fighters are still ongoing. The countries are negotiating the transfer of Ukrainian technologies, particularly in the field of drones.
- Poland said about the transfer of MiGs to Ukraine back in December 2025. Zelensky then noted that Ukraine needs MiG-29 aircraft, because Ukrainian pilots already have experience flying them and "the issue is not a shortage of aircraft, but a shortage of pilots".
- The Polish General Staff noted that these aircraft will be decommissioned and replaced with F-16 and FA-50 fighters. The Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk said on December 14 that this is about 6-8 aircraft out of 14 available in Poland.
- Already in February 2026, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported a new, 48th aid package for Ukraine. It also included MiG-29 fighters.
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