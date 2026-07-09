MP Tyshchenko paid UAH 10 million in bail in the call center case

MP Mykola Tyshchenko has posted a bail of 10 million hryvnias. He is suspected of extorting a million dollars for "resolving the issue" with call centers.

His lawyer informed Suspilne about this.

According to the lawyer, the amount deposited is money directly from Tyshchenko, as well as from another person.

At the same time, the defense has not yet decided whether to file an appeal.

"Regarding the appeal, only yesterday afternoon did we receive the full text of the decision on the preventive measure. We have a deadline to file an appeal. A decision has not yet been made on whether to file or not," the MPʼs lawyer noted.

What is known about the Tyshchenko case?

On June 29, the MP was informed of suspicion under articles of bribery, money laundering, and false declaration.

According to the investigation, in 2023, he demanded $1 million from a man he believed was one of the organizers of a network of fraudulent call centers. In exchange for this money, he promised not to interfere with their activities and to help eliminate competitors. However, the deputy never received this money.

Law enforcement officers also claim that the MP "laundered" 12.6 million hryvnias through a fictitious gift agreement with his ex-wife. According to the investigation, the woman did not have legal income for such a "gift", and there was no actual transfer of funds. In addition, the MP allegedly indicated these funds in his annual declaration as a legally received gift.

On July 3, the Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals set Tyshchenko bail at UAH 10 million. At the court hearing, he stated that he disagreed with the suspicion, calling it unfounded.

There is also an ongoing court case against Tyshchenko for the illegal detention and beating of former GUR “Kraken” special forces soldier Dmytro “Son” Mazokha in Dnipro. The next court hearing in this case is scheduled for July 14, 2026. Tyshchenko has disrupted some previous court hearings, and sometimes has not even attended them.

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