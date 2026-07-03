The MP Tyshchenko was set a 10 million UAH bail in the call center case

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a preventive measure on the MP Mykola Tyshchenko in the case of "covering" call centers and money laundering. He was set bail in the amount of UAH 10 million.

This is evidenced by the broadcast of the HACC meeting.

In addition, the court ordered Tyshchenko to appear before prosecutors and the court upon first request, report any changes in his place of residence and work, refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case, surrender his foreign passports, and wear an electronic monitoring device.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) requested that Tyshchenko be taken into custody or an alternative bail of over UAH 19 million be set. The lawyer insisted on a milder preventive measure (in particular, bail). Four MPs have already announced their desire to take Tyshchenko on bail, but the court refused them.

On June 29, the MP was declared of suspicion under articles of bribery, money laundering, and false declaration.

According to the investigation, in 2023 he demanded $1 million from a man he believed was one of the organizers of a network of fraudulent call centers. In exchange for this money, he promised not to interfere with their activities and to help eliminate competitors. However, the deputy never received this money.

Law enforcement officers also claim that the MP "laundered" UAH 12.6 million through a fictitious gift agreement with his ex-wife. According to the investigation, the woman did not have legal income for such a "gift", and there was no actual transfer of funds.

In addition, the MP allegedly indicated these funds in his annual declaration as a legally received gift.

During the court hearing, Tyshchenko stated that he disagreed with the suspicion, calling it unfounded.

There is also an ongoing court case against Tyshchenko for the illegal detention and beating of former GUR “Kraken” special forces soldier Dmytro “Syn” Mazokha in Dnipro. The next court hearing in this case is scheduled for July 14, 2026. Tyshchenko has disrupted some previous court hearings, and sometimes has not even attended them.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.