Attempted murder of businessman in Monaco. Second suspect in Anastasia Berezovska murder remanded in custody

The Pechersk Court of Kyiv remanded in custody without bail the second suspect in the murder of Anastasia Berezovskaya, former law enforcement officer Vitaliy Zhykovych.

Suspilne writes about this.

He does not admit his guilt. His lawyer confirmed that Zhykovych is familiar with another defendant Vladyslav Reut because both "worked to protect Ukraine". According to the lawyer, Zhykovych was in the "Right Sector" in 2014, in 2022 he voluntarily joined the Territorial Defence Forces, and then served in SBU, but was later dismissed.

The lawyer claims that the basement of his clientʼs house, which law enforcement officers called a possible "torture room", was used as a shelter during the shelling, and the axe and shovel were needed to "dig out" in the event of the building being destroyed by the hit.

Attempted attack on Vadym Yermolaev in Monaco

On June 29, the French Le Figaro, citing sources, wrote that it was about the family of Vadim Yermolayev, one of the largest developers of Dnipro. Initially, it was known that Yermolayev, his wife, and 13-year-old son, who received guardianship, were injured. Later, the official wife Anna Yermolaeva, told Suspilne that she was not the one who was injured.

Local media in Monaco Nice-Matin wrote that the injured partner of Yermolayev is Anna Nasobina, her leg and foot were amputated. She is the daughter of the former deputy prosecutor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Oleksandr Nasobina and Yermolayevʼs common-law wife. Their common-law son, born in 2012, was also injured.

A video posted online shows an unknown person leaving a backpack in the lobby of the house where Yermolaev lives, which then exploded. Le Figaro, citing sources, wrote that local investigators are considering, in particular, the version of the SBUʼs involvement.

On July 2, Interpol put Anastasia Berezovska, a 39-year-old Ukrainian woman suspected of attempting to assassinate Yermolayev, on the wanted list. The Monaco prosecutorʼs office said the suspect planted an explosive device, detonated it remotely, and fled to France, then via Italy to Germany, where she lives.

On July 7, law enforcement officers in Ukraine found Berezovskayaʼs body. GUR employee Vladyslav Reut and former law enforcement officer Vitaliy Zhykovych were detained on suspicion of her murder.

According to the investigation, they killed Berezovska after she returned to Ukraine by bus on July 1. The men were searched, during which a current GUR employee confessed to killing Berezovskaya.

At the same time, he said that he did not inform his superiors about his contacts with the woman, about how he transferred money to her, and any other actions, but acted at his own discretion. During the search, a basement room resembling a torture chamber was discovered in Zhykovychʼs premises.

Vadym Yermolayev is a Ukrainian businessman, one of the largest developers of Dnipro. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has not lived in Ukraine. Since 2023, the National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions on him due to his alcohol business in occupied Crimea.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.