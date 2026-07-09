Ukraine attacked 12 tankers in the Azov Sea. And oil depots 500 km from the border

On the night of July 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked many Russian oil-related facilities.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 12 Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov, as well as a tugboat and a dry cargo ship, were attacked. They were used, in particular, to supply fuel to Russian troops, as well as to export Russian oil products. The General Staff also reports an attack on the Yuzhny Rus oil terminal in Bataysk (Rostov region, Russia).

Attacks on Russian tankers in the Black Sea are one of Ukraineʼs new military campaigns. In particular, Ukrainian troops are preventing supplies to occupied Crimea, where there is an energy shortage. For example, on the night of July 8, Ukrainian troops attacked six Russian tankers, five of them in the Sea of Azov and one in the Black Sea.

МАДЯР / Telegram

The Security Service of Ukraine reports strikes on the “Chervona Zorya” oil depot in the Tver region, 520 km from the Ukrainian border, and the “Stavropolskaya” oil depot in the Stavropol Territory, more than 500 km from the border. Fires broke out at both facilities.