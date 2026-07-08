SBSU explained how the suspect in the assassination attempt on developer Yermolayev in Monaco returned to Ukraine

Ukrainian Anastasia Berezovska, suspected of an assassination attempt on businessman Vadym Yermolayev in Monaco, legally entered the territory of Ukraine on July 1. At that time, border guards had no information that she was wanted by Interpol.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

"At the time of crossing the state border on July 1, 2026, there were no restrictions or circumstances related to the passage of this citizen of Ukraine. During her passage through border control, databases, including Interpol, were not checked to confirm that she was wanted," the State Border Service of Ukraine reported.

They added that all checkpoints on the Ukrainian border are connected to Interpol databases, so if a person is wanted, they should notice it.

Attempted attack on Vadym Yermolaev in Monaco

On June 29, the French Le Figaro, citing sources, wrote that it was about the family of Vadym Yermolayev, one of the largest developers of Dnipro. Initially, it was known that Yermolayev, his wife, and 13-year-old son, who received guardianship, were injured. Later, the official wife Anna Yermolaeva told Suspilne that she was not the one who was injured.

Local media outlet Nice-Matin in Monaco reported that Yermolayevʼs partner Anna Nasobina was injured and had her leg and foot amputated. She is the daughter of former deputy prosecutor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Oleksandr Nasobin, and Yermolayevʼs common-law wife. Their son, born in 2012, was also injured.

A video posted online shows an unknown person leaving a backpack in the lobby of the house where Yermolaev lives, which then exploded. Le Figaro, citing sources, wrote that local investigators are considering, in particular, the version of the SBUʼs involvement.

On July 3, Interpol put Anastasia Berezovska — a 39-year-old Ukrainian woman suspected of attempting to assassinate Yermolayev — on the wanted list. The Monaco prosecutorʼs office said the suspect planted an explosive device, detonated it remotely, and fled to France, then via Italy to Germany, where she lives.

On July 7, law enforcement officers in Ukraine found Berezovskaʼs body. A GUR employee and a former law enforcement officer were detained on suspicion of her murder.

Vadym Yermolayev is a Ukrainian businessman, one of the largest developers of Dnipro. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has not lived in Ukraine. Since 2023, the National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions on him due to his alcohol business in occupied Crimea.

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