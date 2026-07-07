“Skelya” responded to Babelʼs information about 7 more deaths in the regiment. They say they are preparing changes it to “reduce to zero”

The 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" commented on the information from Babel about seven more mobilized soldiers who died during exercises in the regiment. They say that they are cooperating with law enforcement and are striving to "reduce to zero" non-combat losses.

This is stated in the regimentʼs statement on Facebook.

After the publication of an investigation into the "Skelya" assault regiment, where Babel reported on 25 deaths of mobilized people during basic combined-arms training from late fall 2025 to spring 2026, the editorial office was contacted by relatives and friends of other recruits who died during basic military exercises.

Six new episodes occurred in the same six months, one in the summer of last year. Most of the mobilized died after being in the regiment for less than a month.

At the same time, the regiment stated that, according to their data, three of the aforementioned servicemen died in the hospital, another three died of natural causes, and the seventh soldier committed suicide. They called for "each case to be considered separately — based on irrefutable facts, documents, and impartial testimony".

"Skelya" assured that they are fruitfully cooperating with law enforcement agencies and consider the transfer of materials by media representatives to investigators to be constructive.

And in parallel with the official investigation, "Skelya" continues to make "real efforts to reduce any non-combat losses to zero". To this end, the command is reportedly considering "a comprehensive option to change the approach to working with mobilized people and communicating with their families".

In addition, 425 separate assault regiment denied any connection between the Babel investigations and the searches of the publicationʼs shareholder and owner of the drone manufacturing company VYRIY INDUSTRIES Oleksiy Babenko in the case of inflated prices for drones.

"We consider any assumptions regarding our affiliation with pressure on Ukrainian independent media incorrect. Our unit performs only one task — systematically, professionally and effectively disposes of Russian in at least 13 directions," the regiment added.

Whatʼs happening at "Skelya"

On June 23, Babel published a major investigation into the situation in the 425th Assault Regiment “Skelya”. We interviewed more than 30 witnesses, mostly relatives of those mobilized to “Skelya”, as well as a dozen soldiers from the regiment who escaped or are still serving there.

Babel identified 25 deaths in the regiment’s training centers over the past six months, and also described cases of torture and abuse of those undergoing training.