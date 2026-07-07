A missile maintenance center for “Patriot” air defense systems will be created in Europe

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Poland signed an intergovernmental agreement to establish a PAC-3 missile maintenance center for “Patriot” air defense systems in Europe.

This was reported by Lockheed Martin, the company that produces “Patriot”.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump discussed the transfer of licenses for the production of anti-ballistic air defense systems in Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, Trump was positive about this idea. The G7 leaders said in a joint statement following the summit that they were ready to consider transferring licenses to Ukraine that would help it produce its own interceptor missiles and other weapons.

And Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that Trump plans to contact American defense companies with a request to organize the production of weapons under license in Europe and Ukraine.

Reuters, citing a source, wrote that the United States, Germany and other European countries are also discussing the joint production of AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles for NASAMS air defense systems and F-16 fighters.

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