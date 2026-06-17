G7 leaders ready to consider granting Ukraine licenses to produce its own interceptor missiles

G7 leaders are ready to consider granting Ukraine licenses that will help it produce its own interceptor missiles and other weapons.

The leaders of the G7 said this in a joint statement.

The G7 countries also agreed to supply more air defense, interceptor missiles, and long-range weapons to Ukraine. In addition, the partners promised additional support for Ukraine for the coming winter.

The G7 also agreed to increase pressure on Russiaʼs military economy, including new sanctions on Russiaʼs oil and gas sectors, which the leaders believe are timely after the Iran-US deal.

In addition, the partners noted Ukraineʼs successes on the battlefield in recent months and declared a "new momentum" in the war against Russia.

G7 leaders welcomed the peace deal between the United States and Iran and said they stood ready to help. They also supported further negotiations on Iranʼs nuclear program and stressed that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons.

The summit participants also supported an international mission led by France and Great Britain to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and approved the disarmament of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In addition, the G7 reaffirmed its support for free navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, expressed concern about North Koreaʼs nuclear program, and called for its complete denuclearization.

The 52nd G7 summit, chaired by France and attended by Ukraine, is taking place in the French city of Evian-les-Bains from June 15 to 17. There, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Donald Trump and showed him a photo of the Assumption Cathedral in Kyiv, which was damaged by a Russian strike.

The President announced that France will help rebuild the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl NPP after the Russian attacks on the plant, and Switzerland will help restore the facilities of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra that were damaged during the attack on the night of June 15.

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