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G7 leaders ready to consider granting Ukraine licenses to produce its own interceptor missiles

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

G7 leaders are ready to consider granting Ukraine licenses that will help it produce its own interceptor missiles and other weapons.

The leaders of the G7 said this in a joint statement.

The G7 countries also agreed to supply more air defense, interceptor missiles, and long-range weapons to Ukraine. In addition, the partners promised additional support for Ukraine for the coming winter.

The G7 also agreed to increase pressure on Russiaʼs military economy, including new sanctions on Russiaʼs oil and gas sectors, which the leaders believe are timely after the Iran-US deal.

In addition, the partners noted Ukraineʼs successes on the battlefield in recent months and declared a "new momentum" in the war against Russia.

G7 leaders welcomed the peace deal between the United States and Iran and said they stood ready to help. They also supported further negotiations on Iranʼs nuclear program and stressed that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons.

The summit participants also supported an international mission led by France and Great Britain to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and approved the disarmament of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In addition, the G7 reaffirmed its support for free navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, expressed concern about North Koreaʼs nuclear program, and called for its complete denuclearization.

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