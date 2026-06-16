Reuters: President Zelensky showed Trump a photo of the consequences of the Russian strike on the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on May 15

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed Donald Trump a photo of the consequences of the Russian strike on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which occurred on the night of May 15.

This was reported by European officials to Reuters.

One of the sources added that the US president did not approve of such a strike by the Russian Federation.

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"I showed some photos of the corresponding strikes, fires, how our guys absolutely heroically stopped the fire. And everyone condemns, they really donʼt understand the logic of the Russian leader, they donʼt see the desire on the part of the Russian Federation, first of all, Putin doesnʼt want to end [the war], but we need to force him," Zelensky said earlier in a comment to journalists.

Also in a comment to Reuters, broadcast by Suspilne, Zelensky said that Switzerland would help restore the facilities of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra that were damaged during the attack.

Zelensky met with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on June 16. It later emerged that Zelensky and the US president discussed granting Ukraine licenses to produce anti-ballistic missile systems and missiles. Trump responded positively to Ukraineʼs request.

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