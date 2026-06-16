Zelensky and Trump met at the G7 summit in France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on June 16.

Zelensky published a photo of the meeting on social media.

“It is always important to coordinate positions,” he wrote. The photo shows that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov were also present during the conversation.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Zelensky did not specify what the leaders discussed. But Trump previously said he had a "very good" meeting with Zelensky at the G7 summit. And they are scheduled to meet again soon.

Commenting on Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, he said that Russia should sign a peace agreement because the sides have already lost " a huge number of people. " According to Trump, this is 35 000 soldiers over the past month.

The 52nd G7 summit, chaired by France and attended by Ukraine, is taking place in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains from June 15 to 17. President Zelensky said he had offered to meet Putin at the summit, but Putin was “not ready to talk”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.