Zelensky suggested meeting Putin at the G7 summit in France. Putin did not respond

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that Putin meet at the G7 summit in France on June 15-17, but the latter is "not ready to talk".

He told reporters about this near the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, which was damaged by a nighttime Russian attack, Reuters reports.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine has conveyed a message of readiness to meet with Putin during the G7 summit, as Presidents Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron will be there — "that is, Europeans and Americans".

"In my opinion, this is a very good opportunity for everyone to come together. Europe and the US have agreed, and Russia has once again demonstrated that it is not ready for dialogue," the president said.

A Ukrainian official told Reuters that Zelensky had told the American side and the French president about the initiative to hold talks at the G7 summit, and had also sent an invitation directly to Moscow, but had not received a response.