Putin responded to Zelenskyʼs letter that he “sees no point” in meeting with him

Putin said he had read President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs letter but "sees no point" in a meeting between the leaders.

Russian media is writing about this.

According to Putin, the war must first be ended, and only then can the meeting be held. Putin also noted that Zelenskyʼs letter contained "elements of rudeness".

At the same time, the Russian dictator said that Zelensky should “not be afraid to go to the polls, and not usurp power”. Putin himself has been in power for over 25 years.

Putin also stated that an unnamed Russian businessman allegedly traveled to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky, where the Ukrainian president requested a meeting with Putin.

Yesterday, June 4, Zelensky wrote an open letter to Putin, which was published on the website of the Office of the President. In it, Zelensky proposed meeting to end the war.

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