Russians hit the Assumption Cathedral in Kyiv, as well as rescue workers in Kharkiv. There are casualties

At night, the Russians struck the Assumption Cathedral in Kyiv, as well as rescue workers in Kharkiv. There are deaths and injuries from the Russian attacks.

Babel has collected the main things that are known now.

23 people, including a child, were injured in the Russian strikes in Kyiv. Four residents of the capital were killed. Strikes were reported in the Obolonsky, Shevchenkivsky, Darnytsky, Dniprovsky, and Holosiivsky districts, said the head of the City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

During the massive attack, the roof of the Assumption Cathedral in Kyiv caught fire, covering an area of about 800 square meters. A fire also broke out in the building of the National Cultural, Art and Museum Complex "Art Arsenal" covering an area of 1 000 square meters, the State Emergency Service said.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In Kharkiv, rescue workers were extinguishing a fire from another attack when Russia struck them, the State Emergency Service reported. Five emergency workers were killed, at least five more were injured. Four civilians were also injured in the Kholodnohirsky and Shevchenkivsky districts, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

1 1 Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

One person was injured in a Russian attack in Dnipro. A college, a school, and the House of Organ and Chamber Music were damaged, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Kyiv region, 3 people are known to have been injured after Russian strikes, among the victims is a child born in 2011. The Russians attacked the Brovarsky, Vyshhorodsky, Buchansky, Fastivsky, and Boryspilsky districts, the Regional Military Administration reported.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In addition, the Russians attacked one of Ukraineʼs oldest film studios, named after Oleksandr Dovzhenko. The strike destroyed the largest and oldest costume collection: approximately 100 000 costumes and 3 million items of various clothing, said the Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy Tetyana Berezhna.

Three people, including a child, were injured in a Russian drone attack in Sumy. One UAV attacked the central part of the city, damaging a non-residential building, said the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.